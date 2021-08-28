Cancel
NFL

Texans Trade Rumor? 'Stupid,' Says Insider

By Anthony Wood
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors began to circulate on Friday that two Houston Texans were being discussed as potential trade options around the NFL. One of these players is third-year defensive back Lonnie Johnson, and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain was blunt with his verdict on the prospect of trading the youngster. "They'd be...

#Dolphins#American Football#The Houston Chronicle#Sports Radio 610#Texansdaily
