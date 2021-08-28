Cancel
Vernon County, WI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 209 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Viroqua, Westby, Stoddard, Coon Valley, Springville, and Liberty. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Liberty
