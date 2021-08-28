Cancel
Quincy, WA

Raceways Technology's Quincy plant up and running

By Quincy Valley Post-Register
Wenatchee World
 8 days ago

QUINCY — Raceways Technology held a ribbon-cutting Aug. 19 to celebrate its factory’s successful launch this spring. Tacoma-based Raceways, which produces and sells PVC joints for underground utility, power, communications and fiber optic use, broke ground in August 2019 at 1302 N.E. Intermodal Way, in the Port of Quincy Industrial Park No. 4. The 16,000-square-foot building was finished in late summer 2020. Manufacturing got underway in January of this year.

