Raceways Technology's Quincy plant up and running
QUINCY — Raceways Technology held a ribbon-cutting Aug. 19 to celebrate its factory’s successful launch this spring. Tacoma-based Raceways, which produces and sells PVC joints for underground utility, power, communications and fiber optic use, broke ground in August 2019 at 1302 N.E. Intermodal Way, in the Port of Quincy Industrial Park No. 4. The 16,000-square-foot building was finished in late summer 2020. Manufacturing got underway in January of this year.www.wenatcheeworld.com
