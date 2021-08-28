How does the ice garden grow?

A new survey of 2,000 Americans finds 80% have grown their own produce over the past year. Of those who’ve dabbled in gardening, 76% claim it’s their new hobby and 86% have eaten the fruits of their labor. Six in 10 say that witnessing panic buying at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired them to get their shovels out. In fact, two in three believe more people should consider taking up gardening to have greater control over their food. The survey also finds that half of all garden-curious respondents have considered finding a community garden to join so they don’t have to rely on supermarkets as much. Some of the top thoughts around growing produce at home include saving money on produce (39%), reducing food waste (32%), and adding a new life skill (22%). Nearly 39% want to grow greens to save money, as the average American currently spends $45.25 per person on fruits and veggies each month.