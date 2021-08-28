Cancel
Gardening

How does the ice garden grow?

Daily Reflector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDad viewed July and August through tomato-colored glasses. He was a small-time tomato rancher, planting a backyard garden every year in his rocky Catskill Mountain soil left behind by ice ages. He grew other patch crops, but tomatoes were the star. They were fed fresh eggshells and coffee grounds and banana peels, like livestock that had to be slopped. His methods were elite but elementary, replete with the rudimentary, on a treat trajectory. The eggman, who delivered eggs in shells every other week, also supplied nutrients via chicken manure. Yet the carrots were stubby and tough, the cantaloupes and watermelons were the texture and size of tennis balls, and the corn ears were tiny and tinny, and attracted raccoons. The tomatoes, the Big Boys and Sugar Plums, tended toward small and flavorless.

