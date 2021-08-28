Lake City’s Hellbent Brewing taps Pybus as expansion location

Buy Now The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing's space near the west entrance to Pybus Public Market, as seen on Thursday, is expected to open later this year, featuring Hellbent brews and others on tap, cocktails and gastropub fare. World photo/Luke Hollister

WENATCHEE — When Hellbent Brewing partners Jack Guinn, Chris Giles, Randy Embernate and Brian Young started looking for expansion opportunities for their Seattle-based brewery a couple years ago, Wenatchee wasn’t immediately in the mix.

That’s changed.

Pybus Public Market announced last week that The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing will open this fall in the former Wenatchee Brew Pub space next to the west entrance door. The 1,480-square-foot space has been vacant since March 2020.

It is the first expansion for the Lake City brewery, founded in 2015, and comes with an alignment of circumstances, not the least of which is Randy and Stephanie Embernate’s desire to move closer to family. Stephanie (Calkins) Embernate grew up here.

“We met in Seattle, but we would come here to visit her family all the time,” Randy Embernate said, making the trip once or twice a month and staying for three or four days at a time. “My family is all in Hawaii, so we don’t go there that often, especially during these times.”

The search for a second Hellbent location initially focused on the west side of the state, where all the partners lived.

“I think we started seriously looking at the end of 2018,” said Randy Embernate. “We looked at Tacoma, Maple Valley and numerous other locations.”

About that same time, the Embernates welcomed their first child.

“We talked about moving closer to family,” he said. “They love their cousins, aunties, uncles and grandma. It’s awesome to see them interact when we visited, and it made sense to me to make that our long-term — but hopefully sooner-than-later — plan.”

Stephanie and Randy Embernate, pictured here with 3-year-old Cruz and 1-year-old Jett, are opening The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing in Pybus Public Market this fall. Provided photo

During their visits, the Embernates had become fans of Pybus Market and, being in the business, kept tabs on the local beer scene.

“We always thought that a brewery would do great (in Wenatchee). Obviously other people thought so, too, and a couple new breweries opened up in the area,” he said.

Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co. owner Dan Bass opened Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub in 2015 at Pybus and later added a production facility on Island View, near the Riverside 9 Apartments. In late 2019, Bass announced his intent to close the Pybus location to focus on expanding his other location. Pybus managers at the time said they hoped to find a new brewery to take over the space when the brew pub left in March. Then COVID hit.

As the pandemic progressed, Hellbent and the Embernates saw an opportunity to meet both business and family needs.

“Once I got the go ahead that it would be OK if I moved, it made sense to open (a location) here,” Randy Embernate said.

The plan is for Stephanie Embernate, who currently does social media work for Hellbent, to serve as The Taproom’s front of house manager. Randy Embernate, who leads Hellbent’s sales and marketing operations, will help run the location and anticipates handling much of the transport of product between Lake City and Wenatchee.

“The beer will still be brewed in Seattle and shipped — a lot of it in my truck,” he said. “The Pybus location wouldn’t have enough space for production.”

It does have space for a kitchen, though, which isn’t available in Lake City.

“We accommodate food trucks daily, but we don’t have a kitchen at the Lake City location,” Embernate said. “Here at Pybus, we are in the works of building an efficient small kitchen. The menu is still being finalized, but we plan to offer gastropub fare. That is kind of a large category and can cover a wide range of cuisines and styles, but expect the food to be slightly elevated pub fare. I do want to include some Hawaiian/Pacific Rim flavors in some of the menu as well.”

The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing also will feature 20 taps, a mix of Hellbent and guest brews, along with local ciders, a full bar, wine, craft cocktails and an assortment of non-alcoholic beverages for customers of all ages.

“Our goal is to provide a great taproom experience for all ages featuring our beers and other beverages, with a menu that draws some inspiration from my home state, Hawaii,” Randy Embernate said.

The new business also will bring jobs.

“As of right now,I would like to hire 12-15 employees,” he said. “I know staff is hard to come by, so we will see. But as of right now that would be ideal.”