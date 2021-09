JASPER — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper will start Phase III, which is interior work, of their plan to repair, restore and preserve the historic church. At 8 a.m. on Monday, the public is invited to participate in the final Mass held in the building prior to the start of Phase III. At the end of that Mass, attendees are invited to join in a procession accompanying the Blessed Sacrament, crossing the plaza to the Parish Center. Adoration will continue until 9 a.m. The entire community is invited to join.