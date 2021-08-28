Rinehart Clinic is becoming Nehalem Bay Health Center & Pharmacy

Rinehart Clinic’s board of directors is pleased to announce its decision to change the name of Rinehart Clinic to Nehalem Bay Health Center & Pharmacy. The board began discussions about a name change after a strategic planning session early in 2020, during which the board and staff discussed aspirations for the future of Rinehart Clinic. The idea of a name change has come up several times since the clinic’s former Medical Director, Dr. Harry Rinehart, retired in 2015. The board’s vision was to select a name that describes the clinic’s place in the community – not only the services it provides (health care and pharmacy), but also its physical location – in the hopes of drawing new patients and customers who may not be familiar with the Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy.