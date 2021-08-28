Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nehalem, OR

Rinehart Clinic is becoming Nehalem Bay Health Center & Pharmacy

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRinehart Clinic’s board of directors is pleased to announce its decision to change the name of Rinehart Clinic to Nehalem Bay Health Center & Pharmacy. The board began discussions about a name change after a strategic planning session early in 2020, during which the board and staff discussed aspirations for the future of Rinehart Clinic. The idea of a name change has come up several times since the clinic’s former Medical Director, Dr. Harry Rinehart, retired in 2015. The board’s vision was to select a name that describes the clinic’s place in the community – not only the services it provides (health care and pharmacy), but also its physical location – in the hopes of drawing new patients and customers who may not be familiar with the Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nehalem, OR
Local
Oregon Health
County
Tillamook County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Center#Rinehart Clinic#Medical Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy