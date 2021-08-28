Celebrity Yearbook Photos — Guess Who!

Have you ever had so much money that you didn’t know what to do with it? No? Okay, well I guess you and I have something in common because let’s be real—celebrity wealth is unlike anything the average person will ever experience. When you’re worth hundreds of millions, it can be easy to not know what to do with all that extra cash laying around. Some stars will invest in stocks, real estate, expensive handbags or lavish cars, but if you ask me, the wise ones jump into the restaurant business. Numerous stars have founded their own eateries (I’m looking at you Mark Wahlberg), but some of the most successful celebs have put their money towards restaurant chains that are already established. From the king of the basketball court to the Queen of England, here are 10 celebrities that you may be shocked to learn are restaurant franchise owners.