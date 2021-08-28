Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

By United Press International
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VR5Wk_0bfWoTk600
Chadwick Boseman arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. The actor died August 28, 2020, at age 43. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021 with 125 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749; Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774; comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917; New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924; former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 78); singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 78); actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 65); actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 64); Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 63); actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 61); actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 60); director David Fincher in 1962 (age 59); singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 56); actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 53); actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 52); actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 52); executive Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 52); figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 50); Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 50); singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 39); Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 35); singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 35); actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 35); actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 18).

On this date in history:

In 1922, a New York City realty company paid $100 for the first radio commercial, on station WEAF.

In 1941, Nazi German, Hungarian and Ukrainian police completed the two-day massacre of more than 23,000 Jewish men, women and children in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine. By the end of 1941, tens of thousands more civilians would be killed in Vinnytsia and Babi Yar, Ukraine.

In 1955, while visiting family members in Money, Miss., 14-year-old Emmett Till, an African American man from Chicago, was slain for supposedly flirting with a white woman four days earlier. His alleged killers were acquitted.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I have a dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before more than 200,000 people gathered for a "Freedom March" in Washington.

In 1968, the Democratic Party nominated Hubert Humphrey for president as thousands of anti-Vietnam War demonstrators battled police in the streets and parks of Chicago.

In 1981, John Hinckley Jr. pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981. The next year he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was institutionalized for mental health treatment. He was conditionally released in September 2016.

In 1986, Soviet spy Jerry Whitworth was sentenced to 365 years in prison and fined $410,000.

In 1988, three Italian air force jets collided during an air show at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base, one crashing in flames into a crowd of spectators. Seventy people died.

In 1993, the Gouhou dam in Qinghai, a rural township in northwest China, broke, killing more than 200 people.

In 1996, after four years of separation, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife, Princess Diana, were formally divorced.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina picked up strength as it roared toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, reaching Category 5 status, with winds of almost 150 mph, touching off one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history.

In 2013, U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, who admitted to killing 13 people and wounding many others at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, was sentenced to death.

In 2018, independent researchers said 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria in 2017, more than double the 1,427 death toll the Puerto Rican government calculated.

In 2020, actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, died after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

A thought for the day: Humorist Will Stanton said, "Republicans study the financial pages of the newspaper, Democrats put them in the bottom of the bird cage."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
John Hinckley Jr.
Person
Jason Priestley
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Gilad Shalit
Person
Lou Piniella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Upi Almanac#Mercury#Neptune#German#The Roman Catholic Church#Israeli#Palestinian#Weaf#Nazi#Hungarian#Ukrainian#Jewish#African American#Lincoln#The Democratic Party#Soviet#Italian#British#U S Army Maj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dana Perino announces 'America's Dog' Jasper has died

Fox News host Dana Perino announced Saturday that her dog Jasper, who she has often featured on television over the years, has passed away. "It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today," Perino tweeted on Saturday about the 9-year-old canine’s passing.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric's new post is truly terrifying and heartbreaking

Ahad Sanwari Katie Couric left several fans horrified and in tears with the latest set of pictures she shared with a plea for help. Katie Couric capably uses her journalistic platform to keep her huge base of followers aware of everything going on around the world and in the United States.
Celebritiesspectrumlocalnews.com

Beloved television personality Willard Scott dies at 87

Ebullient television personality Willard Scott, who entertained millions for decades as the weather presenter on NBC's "Today," has died at 87. Al Roker, who succeeded Scott in 1996 after his semi-retirement, confirmed the news, posting on social media that the long-running network morning show "lost a beloved member" of its family.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Willard Scott, Longtime Television Meteorologist, Dead at 87

For some, talking about the weather can be a sign of a conversation that’s lost its spark. For a handful of people, though, talking about the weather can be one of the most engaging things you could imagine. For decades, Willard Scott turned his role as an onscreen meteorologist into a vessel for humorous (and humanistic) conversations, facts and tributes. Scott died on Saturday at his home at the age of 87.
Celebritiesy100fm.com

Legendary ‘Today’ weatherman Willard Scott dead at 87

Willard Scott, the legendary “Today” weatherman known for his enthusiasm and exuberant personality, died Saturday. He was 87. Scott’s death was confirmed on Twitter by his longtime colleague, Al Roker. “We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely...
Tucson, AZTV Fanatic

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh was born in San Jose, Calif., and grew up in Tucson, Ariz. She was raised in an Irish-Italian Catholic home, and attended the University of Arizona, where she became involved in regional theater. Walsh was a model in Japan during the 1980s. After college, she moved to Chicago,...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

George Lopez is breaking down borders in Las Vegas

George Lopez calls himself “America’s Mexican.” It’s somewhat schtick—but also a proud identity—that he has used since the start of his stand-up career. And one that has served him well. Lopez has received several Grammy nominations in the Best Comedy Album category. He’s taken his dual identity and insightful and...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diane Bell: The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts was a gentleman rock star

Due to a strange series of events, David Peck says he owes his career to The Rolling Stones and drummer Charlie Watts, who died Aug. 24 at age 80. They first met backstage at the memorable Rolling Stones concert at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium on Feb. 3, 1998. Peck was sitting in the third row when a downpour erupted just as the band launched into "Gimme Shelter."
Moviesd1softballnews.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut in Venice with The Lost Daughter

There are few things in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s life that have changed her existence to the point of disrupting it. Among these, by his own admission, in addition to the records of Patti Smith and the films of Meryl Streep, the novels of Elena Ferrante. It may be for this reason that the American actress of Swedish origins has chosen one of the works of the Neapolitan writer, The dark daughter, for his directorial debut. A debut that intrigues and intrigues to the point of being worth the film The Lost Daughter the pass for the Venice Film Festival 2021. This year in fact for the first time Gyllenhaal will parade on the Lido red carpet as a director in competition and curiosity is already skyrocketing.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy