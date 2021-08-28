UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Chadwick Boseman arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. The actor died August 28, 2020, at age 43. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021 with 125 to follow.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749; Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774; comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917; New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924; former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 78); singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 78); actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 65); actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 64); Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 63); actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 61); actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 60); director David Fincher in 1962 (age 59); singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 56); actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 53); actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 52); actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 52); executive Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 52); figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 50); Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 50); singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 39); Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 35); singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 35); actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 35); actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 18).

On this date in history:

In 1922, a New York City realty company paid $100 for the first radio commercial, on station WEAF.

In 1941, Nazi German, Hungarian and Ukrainian police completed the two-day massacre of more than 23,000 Jewish men, women and children in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine. By the end of 1941, tens of thousands more civilians would be killed in Vinnytsia and Babi Yar, Ukraine.

In 1955, while visiting family members in Money, Miss., 14-year-old Emmett Till, an African American man from Chicago, was slain for supposedly flirting with a white woman four days earlier. His alleged killers were acquitted.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I have a dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before more than 200,000 people gathered for a "Freedom March" in Washington.

In 1968, the Democratic Party nominated Hubert Humphrey for president as thousands of anti-Vietnam War demonstrators battled police in the streets and parks of Chicago.

In 1981, John Hinckley Jr. pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981. The next year he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was institutionalized for mental health treatment. He was conditionally released in September 2016.

In 1986, Soviet spy Jerry Whitworth was sentenced to 365 years in prison and fined $410,000.

In 1988, three Italian air force jets collided during an air show at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base, one crashing in flames into a crowd of spectators. Seventy people died.

In 1993, the Gouhou dam in Qinghai, a rural township in northwest China, broke, killing more than 200 people.

In 1996, after four years of separation, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife, Princess Diana, were formally divorced.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina picked up strength as it roared toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, reaching Category 5 status, with winds of almost 150 mph, touching off one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history.

In 2013, U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, who admitted to killing 13 people and wounding many others at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, was sentenced to death.

In 2018, independent researchers said 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria in 2017, more than double the 1,427 death toll the Puerto Rican government calculated.

In 2020, actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, died after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

A thought for the day: Humorist Will Stanton said, "Republicans study the financial pages of the newspaper, Democrats put them in the bottom of the bird cage."