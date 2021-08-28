Cancel
The joy of making the same mistake twice

Cover picture for the articleThe definition of gameplay is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. That's largely the case for me, at least. I play a lot of online competitive multiplayer (mainly Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege), and this year, I've even been jumping back into the Destiny grind now and again. The point is, I'm constantly running through the same environments, chasing the same objectives, using the same fairly small pool of weapons. Why am I not getting bored? Why am I actively enjoying it?

Video GamesEurogamer.net

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town heading to Steam in September

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, the latest entry in developer Marvelous Inc's much-loved farm-life series, is making the jump from Switch to PC on 15th September. Pioneers of Olive Town, sticking firmly to the well-worn Story of Seasons template, casts players as a newcomer to a peaceful community after they inherit the local farm from their grandfather. The usual formula of busily compulsive seasonal crop-growing and animal-rearing follows, with players once again free explore the nearby village and befriend the local in their downtime.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tetragon PC Review

Tetragon is a puzzle platformer developed by Cafundo Estudio Criativo Eireli and published by Buka Entertainment. Unlike most platforms that utilize lots of jumping and careful timing, Tetragon relies on magical spells and world alteration to traverse. Often times the entire level will be topsy-turvy or otherwise unrecognizable from its first state once solved.
TV SeriesEurogamer.net

Life is Strange TV project still alive

Efforts to turn Life is Strange into a TV series are still ongoing, and look to be gathering steam once again. Legendary Pictures has now signed up award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes as an executive producer and to work on music for the show, The Hollywood Reporter writes. 13 Reasons Why...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dungeon-Crawling RPG ‘Labyrinth Legend’ to Get Switch Release in 2022

NIS America announced they will publish the Shinobi Games-developed roguelite RPG, Labyrinth Legend, on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022. Labyrinth Legend is a dungeon-crawling RPG feature retro pixel graphics. The game blends high action with easy combat mechanics for all skill levels. The game was previously released on PC-via Steam in 2020. This Switch version will feature a brand-new dungeon, story elements, and new items. Further, players can choose a new class, the Nightcrawler, to change up the runs.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Minecraft Live returns in October

Minecraft Live - developer Mojang's annual livestream celebration of all things Minecraft - returns this year for another parade of block-based news and japery on Saturday, 16th October. Specifics are somewhat limited at the moment - Mojang's announcement doesn't amount to much beyond a 'save the date' - but the...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

We've played five hours of Far Cry 6

Eurogamer's Far Cry expert Ian has been busy blasting away at no less than five hours' worth of Far Cry 6. He's tried the game's co-op mode and got properly stuck into its story campaign starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, and uncovered a number of other interesting revelations along the way.
Video Gamesea.com

Get Bamboozled With This Prime Gaming Mirage Skin

Get the Brand Ambassador Mirage skin free with your Prime Gaming membership from September 3rd – October 8th. Look at Mirage dancing down there. He’s really feeling himself, huh? And do you want to know why he’s feeling so good? It’s because he started his own clothing line, “bamboozled,” and even though he sells all his inventory at a 10,000% markup, people still buy it.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

If you have patience, Spelunker HD Deluxe is a weird treat

As I get older, my favourite kind of game is probably the inscrutable platformer you used to get on home computers back when I was a kid in the 1980s. Jet Set Willy. Gumshoe. Booty. The settings were often reduced to a spectral gantry propped against a plain black backdrop, the themes were obscure and presumably highly personal, and death was frequently cheap. But these games transported me further beyond the screen than any have since. Their mystery is palpable. They are magic.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Splitgate review - Halo gets the Aperture treatment, and makes for a breakout hit

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall in that meeting where someone stood up, took a deep breath, and pitched a first-person shooter with portals. How would you go about convincing someone that the one thing missing from the recent crop of first-person shooters is the star of GLADoS' malevolent funhouse, the portal gun? Me, I don't think I'd even try - and I'm not sure anyone could have convinced me, either. Well. Until I actually sat down and played Splitgate, that is.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: MMO ideas that were ahead of their time

I’m gonna say something wild right now: In some ways, CliffyB was ahead of his time. My husband and I came to this realization a while back when he was trying to find a replacement for Overwatch and dipped his toe back into Paladins and Apex Legends. I was watching him play and realized that those games were using all the same retro ’80s and ’90s skaterboy motifs that were in Lawbreakers and Radical Heights – CliffyB titles that flopped out of the gate (before the gate, really). People mocked it at the time, but regardless of the prevailing low opinion of the dev and the gameplay, he was most definitely right at the head of those themes coming back into fashion, and games like Apex prove it.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: numbers, a retro oddity, and a lovely island retreat. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 247: Gameboy Games On Switch, No More Heroes III, and Hoa Review

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill dive right into all the incredible possibilities and harsh realities that the Big N could have in store as we head into the final quarter of the year. While it’s all but confirmed that Nintendo will present a new Direct this month, what could be revealed? Will we see the much-rumored addition of Gameboy and Gameboy Color titles to the Nintendo Switch Online service? Could we get glimpses of hotly anticipated titles like Breath of the Wild 2 or Project Triangle Strategy? While disappointment is inevitable, the hosts discuss all the options for classic games and all-new releases that could be shown off soon.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (PS4)

A large chunk of the indie gaming landscape is comprised of retro throwbacks; games that look and sound like their sources of inspiration their creators grew up with back in the day. Yet very rarely do these titles actually manage to disguise themselves as something that could be easily mistaken by a forgotten gem of from the 80’s, like, for instance, the Shovel Knight games. I’m ready to open an exception to a small, bite-sized indie called Ravva and the Cyclops Curse. While far from being one of the best indie platformers I’ve played, I have nothing but the utmost respect towards this little game.

