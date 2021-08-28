The joy of making the same mistake twice

I’m gonna say something wild right now: In some ways, CliffyB was ahead of his time. My husband and I came to this realization a while back when he was trying to find a replacement for Overwatch and dipped his toe back into Paladins and Apex Legends. I was watching him play and realized that those games were using all the same retro ’80s and ’90s skaterboy motifs that were in Lawbreakers and Radical Heights – CliffyB titles that flopped out of the gate (before the gate, really). People mocked it at the time, but regardless of the prevailing low opinion of the dev and the gameplay, he was most definitely right at the head of those themes coming back into fashion, and games like Apex prove it.