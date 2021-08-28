Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ann Demeulemeester to Reopen Antwerp Flagship

By Lily Templeton
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXYOL_0bfWoRye00

Click here to read the full article.

NEW BEGINNING: As scrawled on the hoarding that hid its renovation, it’s time for a new era for Ann Demeulemeester ‘s Antwerp flagship store, which is slated to reopen on Sept. 2 after a complete overhaul.

The brand was acquired in 2020 by Claudio Antonioli . “Since the beginning of this project, my mission has been to preserve the brand’s ethos, of which the store is a big part. Antwerp is a city that has always fascinated me, and I’m happy to bring back a place that is the epicenter of the Ann Demeulemeester universe,” he said in a statement announcing the reopening.

More from WWD

Originally acquired in 1999 by the namesake designer and her husband Patrick Robyn, the store is located in Antwerp’s fashionable Zuid neighborhood rife with museums, art galleries and Art Nouveau buildings. The building itself was built in the 1880s as a school for seamen.

To best express the brand’s DNA, Robyn helmed the redesign of the 520-square-meter space, over two floors. Describing shopping as “a very intimate, even vulnerable moment” and hoping clothes purchased in-store would “remain loaded with memories, emotion and meaning.” He focused on fostering a comfortable atmosphere in which to browse or try pieces.

To achieve this, w alls are draped in painter’s canvas, while ceiling and the restored original wooden floor are painted black. Lighting was made “soft yet crisp” by using a combination of natural and artificial light. He also designed the furniture and fixtures across the two sale floors.

All the better to browse the label’s latest men’s and women’s offerings , which will not be differentiated on the racks, as well as the range of homewear designed by Ann Demeulemeester herself and manufactured by Belgian home goods label Serax.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Demeulemeester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antwerp#A New Era#Furniture#Reopen Antwerp Flagship#Art Nouveau#Homewear#Belgian#Serax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Maximalism Is at the Heart of the Ikea X Zandra Rhodes Collab + More Fashion News

Plus Dr. Martens releases new footwear with A-COLD-WALL* and Athleta comes to Canada. The Ikea x Zandra Rhodes Collection is nothing short of bold. In a press release, British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes describes her new Karismatisk collection with Ikea as “functional and fabulous” and fabulous it is! A departure from the sometimes stark Scandinavian aesthetic that the home goods retailer is known for, flamboyant prints and colours adorn pillows, sheets, rugs and even a room divider. Ruffles are added to boxes, vases resemble Tetris pieces, and lampshades shimmer with iridescent panels in the whimsical offering. Available starting September 1, don’t blame us if you leave with more than just Swedish meatballs.
MuseumsPosted by
WWD

Antwerp’s MoMu Takes Over City to Celebrate Reopening

Click here to read the full article. ANTWERP, Belgium  — “It’s the project of a lifetime — hopefully,” said Kaat Debo, chief curator and director of MoMu, Fashion Museum Antwerp, outlining the changes done to the Belgian institution since 2018 ahead of its public reopening on Sept. 4. These changes include wider circulation spaces, particularly the entrance; the addition of an auditorium; the renovation of the Dries van Noten study library on the second floor, which now includes a study collection filled with examples of craftsmanship and confection details, and most importantly, a permanent exhibition space to showcase the MoMu’s 35,000-piece...
Designers & CollectionsVice

Prada’s POC design incubator and an Antwerp Six comeback: What’s in Fashion?

Can you feel the first chill of autumn? Don’t despair. Summer may have come and gone While many in the brief bat of an eyelash, but there are silver linings to the arrival of the colder months. As a certain fashion doyenne once put it, September is the January of fashion! It’s the month of renewal, dusting off big coats and leather boots, and, most importantly, the return of the real-life fashion weeks. After a couple of months of designers cruising the Mediterranean, we’re back with a slew of announcements. We have one iconic Belgian designer returning to fashion, another you’ve never heard of joining an iconic Italian house, and we have wardrobe propositions courtesy of newly-arrived campaigns (as well as that infamous Bottega Veneta collection in Berlin). Oh, and cars — a surprising amount of automobile-themed fashion. Here’s what’s in fashion.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Graydon Carter’s Air Mail Takes Over Milan Newsstand With a Little Help From Giorgio Armani

Click here to read the full article. MAIL’S STAND: Air Mail, Graydon Carter’s Saturday-morning blend of digital news focused on the arts, culture, travel and intriguing individuals that launched in 2019, is coming to Milan in time for the local Design Week, debuting its second newsstand in the city’s Largo Treves, at the heart of the artsy Brera district. After opening its first newsstand in London in May 2020, in the midst of pandemic, Air Mail is once again showing support to local newsstand owners, this time partnering with Fabrizio Prestinari, who opened the space in 1990 and has faced havoc...
Visual Articoneye.com

MoMu, Antwerp’s fashion museum, reopens

Through renovation and expansion, Belgian practice B-architecten has eschewed statement architecture to focus on improving the museum experience. Once the cultural centre of Europe, Antwerp bears the scars of being invaded and occupied over and over, bombed and battered, its canals and docks concreted over and turned into car parks. Alongside the 16th-century beauty of its old centre, the city has a rough, industrial edge, thanks in no small part to its port – the second largest in Europe, with all of the pollution and prosperity that brings.
Shoppinganothermag.com

Autumn Shopping: Brilliant Things to Buy This September

Fred Perry’s new capsule collaboration with Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY – the first of three – dropped this week. Inspired by British youth culture, his passion for nu-rave, and the two labels’ shared heritage of tartan, Jeffrey reinterprets some of Fred Perry’s most recognisable pieces. Think polo shirts, bomber jackets and barrel bags, reimagined through his flamboyant punk lens.
RetailPosted by
WWD

10 Corso Como Marks 30 Years

MILAN — Retailer 10 Corso Como marks its 30th anniversary this year and founder Carla Sozzani is planning a range of events, exhibitions and special collections throughout September to celebrate the milestone as well as the Salone del Mobile and Milan Fashion Week. Taking a tour of the store with...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Tory Burch Opens Multilevel Flagship on Mercer Street

Click here to read the full article. “This is probably the most personal store to date,” said Tory Burch, giving a tour of her new multilevel, 6,000-square-foot flagship  that opened Thursday at 151 Mercer Street in New York. The store’s distinctive decor, combining folk art, basketry and pottery, give it a homey vibe, reminiscent of Burch’s own house and lifestyle.More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway Situated a few blocks from her original NoLIta store on Elizabeth Street, which she opened when she launched her brand in...
Businessweandthecolor.com

Nienkämper Branding by Blok Design

Design studio Blok created a unique brand identity for furniture company Nienkämper. “Nienkämper is a furniture company that has pursued the highest ideals in design and manufacturing since the 1960s. It has collaborated with some of the most prominent architects and designers such as Frank Gehry and Karim Rashid among many others.”
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Ryunosuke Okazaki RTW Spring 2022

Ryunosuke Okazaki is a newcomer to Tokyo Fashion Week, but his inaugural show will not soon be forgotten. He brought drama and the avant-garde at a time when most brands are focusing on comfort and practicality, neither of which were aspects he seemed particularly concerned with. Main message: According to...
Industrytravelweekly.com

American's Flagship Lounges get reopening dates

American Airlines will begin a gradual reopening of its Flagship Lounge network on Sept. 14 at New York JFK. The Miami Flagship Lounge will follow on Sept. 28, with reopenings in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare slated for later in the fall. American will also resume Flagship First...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Art of the experimental: young Chinese jewellery designers to watch

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Jewellery news. Jewellery designers such as Cindy Chao, Wallace Chan and Michelle Ong, with their artistry and depictions of nature, have become the pride of Asia, establishing a loyal following in China and the west. But hard on their heels is a new wave of young Chinese designers, notably Feng. J, Austy Lee and Gearry Suen, who are creating a stir in jewellery circles with their mix of innovative techniques, dynamic sense of colour, and traditional craftsmanship.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Kassl Editions and Zara Home unveil modular furniture

Fashion brand Kassl Editions teams up with Zara Home to present a new collection of furniture and homeware. Antwerp-based Kassl Editions (best known for its fishermen-inspired coats and padded bags) made its first foray into furniture design through the ‘Pillow sofa’, designed by Muller Van Severen and part of Wallpaper’s inaugural Re-Made issue in August 2021. The pieces by Muller Van Severen used deadstock materials from Kassl Edition’s garments and bags and featured a minimalist, flexible design.
Middle EastPosted by
WWD

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Event in Dubai

Click here to read the full article. ARMANI’S DUBAI NIGHT: Giorgio Armani is reprising his One Night Only events, planning to stage a fashion show in Dubai scheduled on Oct. 26. The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai at a key moment for the latter, where the Expo 2020 kicks off on Oct. 1, running until March 31, 2022. The Dubai Expo was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was Armani’s event, suspended twice as a precautionary measure.More from WWDA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion MomentsArchival Images From DNR: Street Style,...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Interior Designer Alfredo Paredes on Collecting Photographs, His Cartier Tank and Gut Instincts

Alfredo Paredes spent over 30 years immersed in the world of Ralph Lauren, where, as chief creative officer, he designed stores around the globe and conceived the renowned Polo Bar in New York City. The interior designer founded his eponymous studio in late 2019. Taking cues from the minimalist work of Axel Vervoordt and the classic elegance of venues such as the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Paredes creates light-filled spaces grounded by chairs and tables made from natural materials such as walnut and oak. His new furniture collection with manufacturer EJ Victor, which includes 33 pieces ranging from sofas...
New York Statebusinesstraveller.com

Motel One to add Copenhagen property

German budget hotel chain Motel One has announced plans to add its first property in Scandinavia next month, taking over operation of the existing H27 hotel (previously known as Hotel Twentyseven) in the Danish capital Copenhagen. The property is located in downtown Copenhagen, close to City Hall, Tivoli Gardens, and...
Home & GardenDezeen

Alsace LA hotel by Home Studios has a Mediterranean flavour

Mediterranean influences, warm wood tones and vintage objects are found throughout this Los Angeles hotel with interiors by Home Studios. Located in the southern neighbourhood of West Adams, Alsace LA occupies a purpose-built property designed by NMDA Architects that houses 48 guest rooms over 22,500 square feet (2,090 square metres).

Comments / 0

Community Policy