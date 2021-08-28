Cancel
Celebrities

Celebrity Yearbook Photos -- Guess Who!

TMZ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's clear that before these kiddos were making a name for themselves, they were just a couple of kids focused on their studies!. And, with school in session again, it seems like the perfect time for a throw-back to school moment ... So we're taking a trip down memory lane to see what these famous faces looked like when class was in session!

www.tmz.com

TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Celebrities who are big fans of Bravo shows

When it comes to TV taste, some big stars are just like us — Bravo superfans! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the biggest Bravo enthusiasts in Hollywood, from singers to Oscar winners to a former first lady! First up is Mila Kunis, a self-proclaimed huge "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan. So much so that she showed off her knowledge of season 9 while interviewing Erika Girardi while guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." (Mila knew all about that season's PuppyGate!) She also shared her controversial thoughts about the franchise — she was a big fan of former "RHOBH" star Teddi Mellencamp — on the "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" podcast in February 2021.
Lafayette, LATMZ.com

Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid was showing off her trending dance moves on TikTok, she was just another girl in glasses gettin' wild for the camera in Lafayette, Louisiana. This little lady is best known for her online celebrity personality ... she gets millions of views on her self-produced videos on social media and has even been caught catching some rays by the pool with her BFF Kourtney Kardashian.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this fishy photo is an actor who has graced audience television screens with his featured performances and comedic roles. This famous fella has made noteworthy appearances in some of the most popular, award-winning series ... including "The Office" and "Girls." Recently, he wowed comedy fans with his hilarious...
Family Relationships
Best Life

The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Says P!nk Hurt Her Feelings, Defends Her Mom

Piper Rockelle says P!nk's comments about her and allegations of exploitation not only hurt her feelings, but unfairly painted her mom as some kinda monster. The 14-year-old YouTube star already denied P!nk's claims, telling TMZ her parents -- specifically her mother -- are not sexually exploiting her, as the singer claimed. But, Piper's now revealing P!nk's scorching social media post really affected her emotionally.
Family Relationships
Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Who Love Co-Sleeping With Their Kids

Hopefully none of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are blanket hogs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star raved about co-sleeping in a January 2018 blog post. “I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep when they woke up during the night,” she wrote. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. Co-sleeping just ended up feeling like we all got more sleep.”
MusicElite Daily

9 Celebrities Who Quit Acting, And Why

Though widely regarded as one of the most exciting industries, show business isn’t all glitz and glam. From having to prove yourself for years before landing a respectable acting role to dealing with film producers and directors that often take advantage, the lives of the rich and the famous aren’t always as glamorous as they seem. Plus, celebrity culture can change in the blink of an eye. One moment you’re an A-list actor prancing around red carpets and getting Oscar-bait roles shoved in your face, and the next, fans barely remember your name. In the same way an ACL tear can torpedo an athlete’s career, for actors, just growing older can mean even more minimal role opportunities, making a regular job look pretty appealing. Sometimes ditching the drama and switching careers is the secret key to happiness. Here are some celebrities that quit acting, and why.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Burbank, CAHollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Hugs Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, As She & Sisters Warmly Meet Mom After Hospital Visit

Angelina Jolie was spotted sharing some warm hugs with her kids outside a Burbank hospital on Aug 20, and we have the photos. Angelina Jolie‘s three daughters — Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 — were spotted comforting their mother, 46, outside a Burbank, California hospital on Friday, August 20. The actress is said to have spent nearly six hours inside the building, and it was halfway through her visit that her daughters showed up to share some warm hugs with her.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
Relationships
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

