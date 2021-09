Ryan Blaney has been at the top of his game to close out the NASCAR regular season. He's won the last two races at Michigan and Daytona and had three top-five finishes in the four races before that. On Sunday at Darlington Raceway, he'll look to make it three in a row at the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500. Blaney could also be a sneaky name to include in your NASCAR DFS lineups after he finished eighth at Darlington in the Goodyear 400 in May.