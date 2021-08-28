Singer Olivia Rodrigo Releases New 'Brutal' Music Video & Bags Praise from Selena Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo recently released the music video for "Brutal," the very first track of her "Sour" album, in which fans can see different sides of the singer.

The music video was directed by the talented artist, fashion world muse, and photographer Petra Collins, who helped Rodrigo bring her vision to life.

Shortly after the clip's release, the 18-year-old took to her official Instagram page to thank Collins for "constantly inspiring" her and directing the video.

YOUNG RAGE

According to Rodrigo, her fans will be able to witness her "teen angst" in all of its glory, as well as enjoy cameos from artists such as Nico Hiraga and Lukas Gage.

Selena Gomez, who previously had a chat with Rodrigo about the importance of mental health, didn't miss the opportunity to praise the fellow singer by calling her "perfectly adorable" on her Instagram Stories.

The music video, which is inspired by pop culture from the 90s and 2000s, starts with a videogame menu allowing the player to choose their character.

TAKE YOUR PICK

Rodrigo portrays the characters available, such as a ballerina, a celebrity shooting an energy drink ad, a moody teenager, a newscaster, and an influencer live on Instagram.

Throughout the rest of the video, the 18-year-old, wearing her trademark platform boots, as well as a plaid schoolgirl set, sings and dances around as plenty of Gen Z references flash on the screen.

brutal music vid out now!!!! had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world!!!! hope u love! 🦋💖❤️🥺🩰 pic.twitter.com/a60UxdnGr5 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) August 23, 2021

WISE WORDS

Rodrigo later said that she had so much fun making the video and that she is very excited to see it finally being released to the world, hoping her fans will like it.

As aforementioned, although Rodrigo is still quite young, she has already been given some precious advice by Gomez, who told her to prioritize her mental health.

There is always a lot of pressure on stars to perform, not just in music but also in sports, with Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka being some of the athletes who have spoken up about the importance of mental health.

Gomez has been one of the most outspoken individuals regarding mental health, having launched "Mental Health 101," an initiative to help and empower young people struggling with mental health issues.