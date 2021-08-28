Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Burlington; Camden FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BURLINGTON, NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN, NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER, NORTHEASTERN CHESTER, DELAWARE, SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, AND PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 423 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in Delaware County from earlier heavy rainfall. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Urban and poor-drainage flooding will likely continue for the next couple of hours. Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, West Chester, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Bellmawr, Yeadon, and Westtown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 301 and 326...and between mile markers 328 and 329. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 3 and 30. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 40. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4.

alerts.weather.gov

