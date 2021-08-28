Cancel
Mariners push ahead of Royals in line for guillotine, lose 8-7 in extras

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tonight’s game thread I opined that the Mariners would be in good shape for a win if they got to Bubic enough to get to the soft underbelly of the Royals’ bullpen. As is the case with so many things I say, that turned out to be a classic monkey-paw situation. The Mariners did indeed get to Bubic, tagging him for five runs over the first two innings of tonight’s game. Unfortunately, Bubic was then replaced by hard-throwing Carlos Hernández, initially slated to start tomorrow but being used here in a piggyback-type situation, because the Royals...just have that many starters? Hernández entered the game in the fifth and was perfect, retiring every batter he saw and striking out five, including some absolutely unsightly swinging strikeouts. The Royals played him all the way into the ninth, which, I guess if you can use up two starters in one game, that’s dope for you, but also why can the Royals do that while slumming in the bottom of the AL Central? Seems unfair.

