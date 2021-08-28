Back Issues

Cancel
Moscow, ID

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 8 days ago

The former Macy’s department Store inside Palouse Mall in Moscow has been empty for four years but the space appears to be under construction for a new tenant. Mall management has not revealed what potential business is moving into the space, but one rumor that has swirled around some businesses inside the mall is that Target will move into the space. Inside the former Macy’s, the large space appears to be gutted and at least one person was working inside Thursday morning. An employee at one business said an IMAX theater was one rumor she heard but the most popular rumor was Target. ... Local teacher and Moscow Education Association President Lacey Watkins has announced she will leave both posts for a position with the Idaho Education Association in Coeur d’Alene. Watkins has worked in the Moscow School District for the past four years and has been teaching in public schools for seven years. She was president of the Moscow Education Association for one year.

