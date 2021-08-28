Cancel
MLB

Olivares' HR, Perez's slam lift Royals over M's 8-7 in 12

By CHRIS TALBOTT Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

SEATTLE — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up,...

Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBKMBC.com

Royals' Salvador Perez named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball for Aug. 23-29. Perez hit .357 (10-for-28) across seven games during that stretchy and led the Major Leagues in both home runs with six and RBIs with 14.
MLBKING-5

Perez homers again, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
MLBchatsports.com

Edward Olivares is the hero as Royals win in Seattle, 8-7

The Royals decided to wait until the games start at 9:10 pm to play their wildest baseball of the year. Edward Olivares was the hero in a 12-inning, four-and-a-half hour marathon, as Kansas City beat Seattle 8-7 on Friday night. It was a terrific baseball game. Kris Bubic had a...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/27): Olivares homer lifts Royals, Cardinals edge Pirates

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit another grand slam in another Royals win, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh in MLB action on Friday. Kansas City Royals (58-70): Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the 12th, and Kansas City took an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second straight game for his 36th home run, finishing with three hits, and Nicky Lopez added three hits of his own. Whit Merrifield pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits. Carlos Hernandez threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Belts another grand slam

Perez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners. Seattle got off to an early 5-1 lead in the contest, but Perez erased the deficit with one swing in the fourth inning. It marked his third straight game with a long ball and his second straight with a grand slam. Per ESPN, he joined Mike Piazza and Bill Dickey as the only catchers in history to belt a grand slam in consecutive games. Perez is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the second-most homers (36) in MLB this season, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (41).
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez joins elite company with 40th home run of season

The Kansas City Royals fell to the first-place White Sox on Saturday evening (CHW 10, KC 7), but notable in the losing effort was veteran catcher Salvador Perez, who homered twice to give him 40 for the season. Here's a look at No. 40:. With those two blasts, the seven-time...
MLBksal.com

Olivares’ HR powers KC to 12-inning win

SEATTLE — Edward Olivares did not start Friday night’s game after he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a pregame roster move. He didn’t have an at-bat, even, until all nine innings were complete and the Royals and Mariners played on in extra frames. But Olivares ended up being a...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip as Royals drop Mariners

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak. It was the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Olivares will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adalberto Mondesi filling the designated hitter role. Mondesi will bat seventh versus left-hander Logan Allen and the Indians. numberFire's models project Mondesi...
MLBMLB

Salvy's 'super hard' slam carries Royals

SEATTLE -- Salvador Perez knew that he hadn’t had much success off of Mariners reliever Joe Smith in the past, with three strikeouts in six at-bats entering the sixth inning on Thursday night. But with the bases loaded and nobody out, Perez knew he had to come through. He also...
MLBKVOE

Perez powers Royals past Mariners 6-4 with grand slam

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in the 6th inning powering the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday night. The Mariners scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to take a 4-0 lead. Whit Merrifield doubled to drive in Ryan O’Hearn to give the...
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners have had a different Diego Castillo

Every time the Rays make a trade, it’s regarded as a win even before the paperwork is completed. Never mind that they traded away Willy Adames for a pair of relievers in Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, or that Jake Odorizzi became a better starting pitcher after leaving Tampa Bay. That doesn’t fit the narrative! So when the Mariners traded J.T. Chargois and Austin Shenton to the Rays for Diego Castillo, immediately, there had to be something that the Rays would unlock in Chargois, and Shenton had to be an under-the-radar prospect. Bollocks! I think it has more to do with Castillo being arbitration-eligible next year, making him too pricey for the stingy Rays.
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.
MLBYardbarker

Perez's Hot Week Carried the Royals

It's late August, which means it's just about time for the Royals to turn it on for a September surge that moves them into the 70-75 win range. They got started last week with a winning week sparked by a mammoth performance from catcher Salvador Perez. In 28 at-bats last week, Perez managed 10 hits, six home runs, and perhaps most shockingly, five walks. That, coupled with more consistent starting pitching from the Royals, allowed the boys in blue to take three of four from the Mariners after managing just one win in a three-game series against the Astros.
MLBESPN

Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago’s 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past...

