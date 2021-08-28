Cancel
Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh found starring in 'Grey's Anatomy' "traumatic". The 50-year-old actress played Cristina Yang in the TV series from 2005 to 2014 but admits that the show had repercussions for her life as it took her to a new level of fame. In a sneak peek from Sandra's interview on...

Sandra Oh
Willie Geist
