This year we celebrate the kick-off of the 80th anniversary of the United Way and Labor Partnership. Due to social distancing requirements, many traditional outdoor celebrations, parades and community service opportunities are not happening. However, we celebrate labor and essential workers who have carried our communities through this pandemic on the frontlines more than ever. From those working in hospitals and grocery stores to restaurants, factories and farms, law enforcement, fire and EMT we applaud those who faithfully serve our community.