Environment

Hot muggy conditions continue this weekend; Few storms on Sunday

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms this weekend
  • Higher rain chances to start next week
  • 90s this weekend, 80s next week

>> TRACK CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy through the evening with a few isolated showers or storms possible. Drying out into the night with a few lingering clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFBWC_0bfWkxsw00
Saturday Evening Weather

>>Ohio Task Force 1 activated, heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida landfall

SUNDAY: Last day of our very repetitive pattern of heat, humidity, and pop-up storms. We’ll see partly sunny skies Sunday along with a slightly better chance for afternoon rain and storms as compared to Saturday. Still hot and humid. High temperatures around 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nx7oR_0bfWkxsw00
Saturday Evening Weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRvMM_0bfWkxsw00
Saturday Evening Weather

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain that develops may be heavy. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Temperatures are cooler and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the morning, drying out as we head into the afternoon. Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSQxE_0bfWkxsw00
Saturday Evening Weather

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonably warm temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
