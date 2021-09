Plus, the totally normal reasons (read: stress and hormones) why women tend to gain it in the first place. For so many people during quarantine, the numbers on the scale have fluctuated, and that's okay. It's natural: There have been so many changes we've all been through in the past less than two years, and with constant change, bodies change too. Plus, the American Institute of Stress confirms that there's a correlation between spikes in the stress hormone cortisol (which have been plentiful for a lot of people lately) and weight gain, specifically increases in belly fat.