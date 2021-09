Ainsley Maitland-Niles has publicly voiced his displeasure and frustration with Arsenal on his Instagram story. The immediate backdrop for his post was that Everton had reportedly offered to take him on loan with an option to buy, but that Arsenal wasn’t keen on the move. Since then, Maitland-Niles spoke with the Arsenal hierarchy and has been told that, as things stand, the plan is for him to remain at Arsenal this season.