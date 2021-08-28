Cancel
What are the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break after joining Manchester United?

Cover picture for the articleThe Portuguese talisman will be eyeing these records when he steps onto the Old Trafford pitch in September... Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United 12 years after he left for Real Madrid following his departure from Juventus. United made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier and will attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)
Premier LeagueTribal Football

OFFICIAL: Man Utd unveil Cristiano Ronaldo wearing no7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 jersey at Manchester United. The Portuguese worn the famous number during his first stint with the Red Devils.  Edinson Cavani agreed to let Ronaldo take the number that he had worn last season, with the Uruguayan taking the number 21. "Manchester United can...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan’s opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan.☀ O M̲e̲l̲h̲o̲r̲ ̲M̲a̲r̲c̲a̲d̲o̲r̲...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.
Premier Leaguefroggyweb.com

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Kounde, Aurier, Haaland, Mbappe, Walker-Peters

France defender Jules Kounde, 22, is furious with Sevilla for not selling him to Chelsea. (Spanish Football Podcast, via Express) Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, would be open to a move to Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham on deadline day. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid are ready to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer told Man Utd players: This squad stronger than Treble winners

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United players that expectations have been raised this season. United have added Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to the side that finished 12 points behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season in a busy summer for Solskjaer's side. The Sun...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Ronaldo, Foden, Camavinga, Neymar, Kessie

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Mirror) Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus this summer, but no offer was made, allowing the Portugal forward, 36, to make an emotional return to Manchester United. (Goal)

