What are the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break after joining Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan's opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night's trip to Azerbaijan.