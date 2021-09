As the world watches the turmoil unfold in Afghanistan, Revere’s Director of the Veterans Service Office and candidate for the Revere City Council, Marc Silvestri, reflected on the drama in the troubled Middle Eastern country. Silvestri, a Bronze Star of Value and Purple Heart recipient, served in Afghanistan in the early 2000s with the U.S. Army. As one of many who helped the people of Afghanistan rebuild and take back control of their country, Silvestri was shocked by the swift actions of the Taliban and the collapse of the country.