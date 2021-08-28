Cancel
West Point MP Company does a training run in honor of Judy Spencer

By Joe Genco
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Army Staff Sgt. John Vetter learned about honor and duty from the example of his aunt Judy Spencer, who died while serving the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company earlier this week.

Vetter decided to honor his aunt with a training run Thursday morning for the U.S. Army Garrison West Point Military Police Company where he serves as platoon sergeant. They were joined by the West Point Fire Department.

“It is a tragic accident, but she deserves all the recognition,” Vetter, a 19-year veteran said. “I’ve had my share of knowing soldiers killed in action and there is nothing more sobering than this.”

Spencer was an integral part of the 37-year-old Vetter’s family as he grew up.

“We spent a lot of time with my mom’s side of the family. (Spencer) was there, we were there together," Vetter said. "She always showed care and compassion for her family and community.”

The idea for the run came from Vetter’s wife, Laura, who saw a story about Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida youth who runs to honor fallen heroes like Spencer and did his own run for her this week.

“(Laura) showed me and I thought, ‘What a great idea. That’s something we could do at West Point,'” Vetter said. “We wanted to honor her life and what she stands for.”

Vetter enlisted in the Army after graduating from Lockport High School in 2002. His assignment is as enlisted Army, not a cadet. He was called to the service.

“I was a junior when the (World Trade) Towers were hit,” Vetter said. “I wasn’t sure what to do with my life so it became a thing I had to do.”

The service has taken him to multiple bases in the United States and Germany. He also served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Vetter will retire on Sept. 1, 2022, after 20 years, a mandatory requirement given his vocation. The staff sergeant said he and Laura are likely to move back to Niagara County with their children Liam, 6, and Ava, 10.

“I want to keep serving but I don’t want to have to go to another academy,” he said. “I want to give back again, a sense of servitude and citizenship for my community.”

Vetter said West Point does annual memorial runs for fallen comrades. In July, his garrison did a 6-mile foot march in honor of a West Point MP killed in the line of duty in the 1980s.

