Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dewey County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 01:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dewey County in north central South Dakota Central Walworth County in north central South Dakota * Until 245 AM CDT/145 AM MDT/. * At 205 AM CDT/105 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Lake Oahe, or 12 miles southeast of Mobridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akaska around 220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Selby and Java. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dewey County, SD
County
Walworth County, SD
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Selby, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Dewey, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#01 05 00#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy