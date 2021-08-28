Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dewey County in north central South Dakota Central Walworth County in north central South Dakota * Until 245 AM CDT/145 AM MDT/. * At 205 AM CDT/105 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Lake Oahe, or 12 miles southeast of Mobridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akaska around 220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Selby and Java. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH