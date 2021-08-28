Cancel
Columbia County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Columbia and west central Dodge Counties through 230 AM CDT At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fall River, or 7 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaver Dam, Columbus, Fall River, Fox Lake, Otsego, Lowell, Doylestown, Danville, South Beaver Dam and Leipsig. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

