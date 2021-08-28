Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 11:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108 and warm overnight temperatures in the 70s in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Montgomery County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Page Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of southwest Iowa this morning. Travelers should use caution as visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will most likely begin to lift by 9 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common, with warm minimum temperatures of 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River Counties. In Louisiana, Washington and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oostanaula River near Calhoun affecting Gordon County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 21 feet, Minor flooding begins of woodlands...fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage behind a water treatment plant off Mauldin Road. A boat ramp and portions of a small parking lot on the upstream and right bank side of the Georgia Highway 136 Connector will be under water.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Pike, Pearl River, Walthall and Amite Counties. In Louisiana, Northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until midnight MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark and Lea County Regional Airport. Hobbs is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw and Seminole Draw.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-060200- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0080.210905T0730Z-210908T0945Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210905T0730Z.210906T1200Z.210907T0945Z.NO/ 852 PM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * From late tonight to early Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.1 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 31.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.

