Los Angeles County, CA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
