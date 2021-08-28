Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 97 to 107 expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River Counties. In Louisiana, Washington and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luna FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUNA COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Montgomery County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Page Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of southwest Iowa this morning. Travelers should use caution as visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will most likely begin to lift by 9 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Fairly typical surf of 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet is expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from 12 PM PDT Monday afternoon until 8 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until midnight MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark and Lea County Regional Airport. Hobbs is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw and Seminole Draw.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hudspeth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Valencia County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Socorro County in central New Mexico Southwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly south between Abo and Bernardo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Socorro, Southwestern Torrance and Southeastern Valencia Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Milagro, Arroyo, Into Abo Arroyo, Alamos, Arroyo los, Into Maes Arroyo, Abo Arroyo, Maes Arroyo, Alamillo, Arroto de, Pino Draw, Palo Duro Canyon, Rancho Viejo Arroyo, Chupadera Arroyo and Pascual Arroyo.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from 12 PM PDT Monday afternoon until 8 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

