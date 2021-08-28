Cancel
Sandra Oh: Grey’s Anatomy part was ‘traumatic’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh found starring in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ “traumatic”. The 50-year-old actress played Cristina Yang in the TV series from 2005 to 2014 but admits that the show had repercussions for her life as it took her to a new level of fame. In a sneak peek from Sandra’s interview on...

Sandra Oh
Willie Geist
Sandra Oh needed to see a doctor after she played one for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The 50-year-old Canadian native stopped by “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and spoke about her rise to fame while starring in the ABC medical drama. Oh revealed she had to see a therapist to deal with her “traumatic” experience.
