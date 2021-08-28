W00000000 2179096 IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Petitioner, CIVIL ACTION NO.: 21-000065-CA v. …

IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Petitioner, CIVIL ACTION NO.: 21-000065-CA v. Parcel Nos.: 131 McCASKILL INVESTMENT COMPANY, a FLORIDA CORPORATION, and others, Defendants. / NOTICE OF ACTION IN EMINENT DOMAIN AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO: All defendants named in Schedule A, attached; all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against the named defendants; and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in and to the property described in Schedule B. A petition in eminent domain has been filed to acquire certain property interests in Washington County, Florida. Each defendant is required to serve written defenses to the petition on petitioner's attorney, whose name and address are shown below, on or before October 14, 2021, and to file the original of the defenses with the clerk of this court either before service on the petitioner's attorney or immediately thereafter, showing what right, title, interest, or lien defendant has in or to the property described in the petition, and to show cause why that property should not be taken for the uses and purposes set forth in the petition. If any defendant fails to do so, a default will be entered against that defendant for the relief demanded in the petition. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Declaration of Taking has been filed in this cause and that petitioner will apply for an Order of Taking and any other order the court deems proper before the Honorable Timothy Register one of the judges of this court, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. Central Time, by Zoom conference. Zoom log in information https://zoom.us/j/99189345976, Meeting ID# 991 8934 5976. If you are calling in for a Zoom hearing – call in number + Meeting ID# 991 8934 5976. Dial-in from telephone +1(786) 635-1003 US (Primary), +1(267) 831-0333 US (Secondary). All Defendants in this action may request a hearing at the time and place designated and be heard. Any Defendant failing to file a request for hearing shall waive any right to object to the Order of Taking.