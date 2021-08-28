SU volleyball sweeps opening day of 2021 season
The SU Women’s Building glowed with excitement on Friday, as Syracuse volleyball opened its 2021 season with wins over Buffalo and Connecticut. Syracuse began its first match against the University at Buffalo with an ace serve from junior middle blocker Marina Markova. As each team traded the lead, head coach Leonid Yelin looked to senior outside hitter Polina Shemanova for powerful spikes and finesse offense when necessary.www.thenewshouse.com
