Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS Pursuant to the Florida Statutes, the Washington County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing …

holmescounty.news
 8 days ago

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS. Pursuant to the Florida Statutes, the Washington County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at the County Commissioner Meeting Room, located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 5 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, as the issue may be heard to consider transmitting comprehensive plan amendments following the expedited state review process and amending the goals, objectives, and policies, within the eight elements of the plan with support data and analysis, for the unincorporated portion of Washington County, and the municipalities of Caryville, Ebro, Vernon, and Wausau. This update incorporates new long-range strategies to address economic, social, physical, environmental, and fiscal development.

www.holmescounty.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
Washington County, FL
Government
City
Ebro, FL
City
Caryville, FL
City
Wausau, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#The Public Hearings#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy