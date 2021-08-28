NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS Pursuant to the Florida Statutes, the Washington County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing …

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS. Pursuant to the Florida Statutes, the Washington County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at the County Commissioner Meeting Room, located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 5 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, as the issue may be heard to consider transmitting comprehensive plan amendments following the expedited state review process and amending the goals, objectives, and policies, within the eight elements of the plan with support data and analysis, for the unincorporated portion of Washington County, and the municipalities of Caryville, Ebro, Vernon, and Wausau. This update incorporates new long-range strategies to address economic, social, physical, environmental, and fiscal development.