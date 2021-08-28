Advertisement for Bids Washington County ITB 2021-10 WASHINGTON COUNTY (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project(s): Washington County Annex Concrete …

The Washington County Heritage Fair is being held in Jonesborough this weekend. Organizers say this heritage fair is specifically targeted towards Washington County, TN students; but everyone is welcome. The fair will bring together regional cultural and heritage organizations to showcase local heritage to families. Visitors are asked to begin their day at the Jonesborough Visitors Center to register for free and pick up an information program. Organizers request attendees wear provided masks indoors due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases. This heritage fair is free and open to the public. It takes place on Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 4 in downtown Jonesborough.