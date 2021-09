SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Authority Dr. James Vretis issued an order for masks to be worn at any school facility in Tom Green County. “Due to the continuous rise in COVID cases and its strain on the local hospital system, the Tom Green County Local Health Authority has issued a property control order on any school facility in Tom Green County where there has been a student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. Once there has been a positive case at a school facility, masks will be required for everyone on that campus,” he said in the order.