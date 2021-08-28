Family Jam Early

Our committee is planning to do a mental health and suicide awareness event. The purpose of this event is to help bring awareness and knowledge about suicide prevention. And raise money for our community to help with things like counseling, raise awareness to the younger generations about the help they can get. Also, to help bring kids more activities and hobbies like playing guitar lessons or learning how to skateboard. We have talked with members of our community that are willing to donate some baskets and prizes to raise money. Along with food, beverages, a bounce house, etc. for kids’ activity area. We will be having an outdoor stage for some bands we have booked. Also plan to invite a few speakers to stand up and make positive speeches about their survival stories, or what knowledge they can share about the subject matter.