Family Jam Early

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:00pm til 2:30pm (last entry 1:30pm) Rollernation family skate jam returns. Don't forget all groups must be accompanied by an adult. This event is for juniors between the 5-14 plus adults. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Rollernation's family...

Charitiesfox44news.com

Jamie Jam Fundraiser

On February 6, Jamie Blanek stopped to help with a car accident she saw on her way home. As she was helping, another car crashed into the scene, and Blanek was critically injured upon impact. She underwent multiple surgeries, and her leg had to be amputated. But now, she is...
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Memories from the Nielsen family and early days in Osceola

Last month’s local history column told about Andrew and Anna Jensen Nielsen. They had emigrated from Denmark in the 1880s. This month’s article continues the story with an account by Kathrine Marie Basteyns, their daughter. The account comes from a history written by Kathrine entitled “Nielsen, Andrew, and Anna Jensen Nielsen 2-23-73: A Written History.”
Memphis, TNMemphis Flyer

Generation Jams: The Enduring Legacy of Memphis’ Great Musical Families

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Willis, VASouthwest Virginia Today

10th Yoga Jam will bloom in Willis

Set along Greasy Creek on Burnette Farm in Willis, Floyd Yoga Jam is amping up for its tenth year Sept. 2-5, with a “Bloom” theme accompanying the festival’s full schedule of yoga, wellness workshops, music, dance, art and children’s activities. “The idea is for people to share how they have...
Saratoga Springs, NYWRGB

Skate Jam returns to the Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Skate Jam returns to the Saratoga Springs East Side Recreational Skatepark, Friday at 4:30 pm. Skate Jam organizers invite skateboarders of all ages and skill levels to this community-focused fundraising event. The event will feature prizes and raffle items from Seasons skate shop, Town and Country skate shop and Death Wish Coffee.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Factory 251:Saturday

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) BRAND NEW private booths available for hire (for more information on these please contact the Factory FB page). Book your tickets now to secure your night’s’ for our opening week!. Keep the Faith.
Musicskiddle.com

JAM - JustAboutMusic ®

Best night and best music ive bin to in a while and i go out alot hahahaahh. The event was brilliant however it needed a bigger venue with breathing space. They know how to put on a top night. Good music and good vibes. Would highly recommend ?? ?
Keller, TXSouthlake Style

Comedy Toe Jam Taking Place On August 28

Things will be getting funny in Keller this weekend. On Saturday, August 28, Chandon Arbors in Old Town Keller will be hosting the Comedy Toe Jam, a special three-hour event featuring some of DFW’s finest comedic talent. Ross Day will be headlining, and comedians Cheyenne Rose Martin, Sibtain Raza and Zachary Hollin will also be featured. Plus, the Frisco Improv Players will also provide a special improvisational performance as well.
Moline, ILhennemusic.com

Pearl Jam preview free No Code concert livestream

Pearl Jam are sharing video of a live performance of “In My Tree” as a preview to an August 27 free livestream event celebrating the 25th anniversary of their fourth album, “No Code.”. The band will stream an October 17, 2014 show from Moline, IL where they played the 1996...
MusicKMOV

Freedom Jam STL 2021

Country Artist Molly Lovette joins us with details on Freedom Jam STL, taking place tomorrow at Brookdale Farms, and she performs her song, "One Woman Show." Visit www.mollylovette.com to check out more of her music, and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-jam-stl-2021-tickets-129243884939 for tickets to Freedom Jam STL.
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Jamming Together for Hope this Saturday!

Our committee is planning to do a mental health and suicide awareness event. The purpose of this event is to help bring awareness and knowledge about suicide prevention. And raise money for our community to help with things like counseling, raise awareness to the younger generations about the help they can get. Also, to help bring kids more activities and hobbies like playing guitar lessons or learning how to skateboard. We have talked with members of our community that are willing to donate some baskets and prizes to raise money. Along with food, beverages, a bounce house, etc. for kids’ activity area. We will be having an outdoor stage for some bands we have booked. Also plan to invite a few speakers to stand up and make positive speeches about their survival stories, or what knowledge they can share about the subject matter.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Old Skool Revival

Old skool revival playing the best in 90s & 00s uplifting trance and dance anthems. Info: The venue has been refused a licence extension we apologise for this it’s beyond our control w. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further...
Musicskiddle.com

The Saturday Social w/ ENCHANTED RHYTHMS

6:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) We welcome the excellent Enchanted Rhythms back to his native Manchester for another basement shindig. Support as standard by the residents.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Fungi Festival Manchester

11:00am til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) A celebration of Fungi / Mycelium and the connections they can bring for us all. Info: COVID cancellations and inept local council. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event occurred in...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Monster Jam rolls back into Cincinnati at full capacity

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Monster Jam is thundering back to the Tri-State. The action-packed show returns to the Heritage Bank Center starting Saturday afternoon. Monster Jam is an action-packed motorsports event on four wheels. World-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Heatons Comedy Evening

Fin Taylor (★★★★★ Scotsman ★★★★ List, Comedy Store regular Steve Gribbin, Becky Heavyside and your compere. Fin Taylor (★★★★★ Scotsman 'Big hard laughs' Guardian ★★★★ The Times 'Achingly funny' ★★★★ List, Scouse satirist Steve Gribbin ('If anyone can do it, Steve Gribbin can” Independent), Becky Havyside and your compere, circuit legend Martin Mor!
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Victoria has a warning for Ashland and Jack makes a confession to Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a family gathering creates tension. Strong warnings and brutal honesty are the name of the game in Genoa City. It’s an intense time on the hit CBS daytime drama as a new baby brings joy and pain, while a wedding is headed for disaster if one resident gets his wish. Plus, a close friendship is about to turn awkward when a truth bomb is dropped.
Kentucky StateThe State-Journal

Kentucky River Jam back on the banks

Music rang from the banks of the Kentucky River Saturday during the Kentucky River Jam hosted by Canoe Kentucky, Expree Credit Union and Hollerwood Productions at the Ward Oates Amphitheatre at River View Park. Several bands performed including Sorry Atari, Daniel Cain, Jonathan New, Troy Burchett, Zoe Howard and Mystery...
Blacksburg, VANRVNews

8/25: Market Square Jam with The McKenzies

Woody and Marcia McKenzie have been playing together since they were married in 1983. They met in the White Mountains of Arizona, where they were introduced through their music. Long-time residents of the New River Valley (Virginia), they moved to Lynchburg in the fall of 1998, bringing with them their unique blend of contemporary and original folk, traditional music of southern Appalachia and the British Isles, children’s music, funny songs, and even some swing and jazz standards.

Comments / 0

