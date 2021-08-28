Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Piccadilly Institute every Saturday// 8+ Rooms // Drink deals and More!

skiddle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Party with tickets from £3 and Student Drink Deals, 3 Floors, and 8 Rooms playing the best of House, Hip-Hop, RnB, EDM, and MORE!. Who's ready to party in the heart of London's West End? The infamous Piccadilly Institute is bringing you an unforgettable night out with tickets as low as £3 and some amazing Drink Deals. Be sure to grab your Earlybird ticket today!

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piccadilly Circus#Piccadilly Institute#Student Drink Deals#House#Earlybird#Early Access Tickets#The London Pavillion#Single Entry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicskiddle.com

Piano Works West End // Every Friday // Student drink deals

London’s only non-stop live music venue, where in-house musicians take centre stage and only play songs requested by the audience!. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Piano Works West End. Part bar, part restaurant, part concert, part party. London’s...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS

Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS in London. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Hide&Seek Festival After Party

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Hide&Seek Festival After Party on Saturday 4th September 2021. Expect the high energy good vibes You&Me are known for as they welcome a selection of party starters. Voigt.mas. (Voigtmann b2b John Dimas) Josh Baker b2b Laidlaw. Local Dub. 106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG.
Musicskiddle.com

Glamorous LDN Boat Party

We are back for another boat party on the infamous River Thames followed by an afterparty at the iconic Egg nightclub. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Glamorous LDN Boat Party + Free after-party (worth £20) Prices start...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Tettos Farringdon London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Tettos Farringdon in London. Find 2 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Tettos Farringdon? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Tettos Farringdon that's not listed?...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Forest Stage At Meadows Festival

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Forest Stage At Meadows Festival Edinburgh: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Bashment Overload - Shoreditch Party

9:00pm til 1:30am (last entry 10:30pm) Love Bashment? Think You Can Handle The Overload!?. This SEPTEMBER We're FINALLY back with NO RESTRICTIONS. Join us for our biggest saturday night party. Its time to dance the night away. Music Policy: Bashment / Dancehall / Soca / Reggae / Hip Hop /...
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Bashment Mania - London Summer Closing Party

Music Policy: Dancehall, Soca, Reggae, Hip Hop, RnB & More. Call/WhatsApp: +44 7487 669993 / info@invasionparties.co.uk. (No Hats, No Hoods, No Tracksuits) Strictly 18+ | ID Required. Doors close 8pm don’t be late | No re-entry. Limited Tickets on the door (depending on when we reach capacity) This is guaranteed...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

wanderlust - saturday night

Best Saturday night out in Shoreditch. Abundance of good vibes to one of London's finest venues. Fewer than 23% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. ★ SATURDAY NIGHT AT CARGO ★. Cargo presents: Wanderlust. PLEASE NOTE: TICKETS PRICES ON THE DOOR WILL BE...
SocietyBBC

Royal Black Institution marks 'Last Saturday' with 28 parades

The Royal Black Institution has held its traditional "Last Saturday" demonstrations for the first time since 2019. The parades involved about 17,000 members with accompanying bands across Northern Ireland. This year there were 28, smaller, local parades, to avoid larger crowds gathering during the ongoing pandemic. The 2020 parades were...
Drinksskiddle.com

VIBE ⚡⚡- Manchesters Biggest Saturday - 2.50 drinks - BANK HOLIDAY

VIBE- Manchesters Biggest Saturday -! £2.50 Drinks All Night!. Not sat down, not in a group of 6 and not wearing a mask!!! 🥳. COVID FREE!! We're back at full capacity giving you what you want after over a year away!!. pre-covid Vibe had cemented its place as Manchesters biggest...
Educationskiddle.com

Hashtag Thursdays Piccadilly Institute Student Sessions

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) hashtag thursdays @ PI london's biggest weekly student sessions party at london's best venues with exclusive student entry prices only. Customer reviews of Hashtag Thursdays Piccadilly Institute Student Sessions. Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?
Lifestyleskiddle.com

PROSPA @ THE GREEN ROOM

PROSPA head to Kent for the first time and will be using the green room to showcase their amazing sound. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Musicskiddle.com

House Passion 9th Birthday

11:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 2:00am) House Passion celebrates it's 9th Birthday at one of London's premier venues for underground music, E1 Wapping. House Passion celebrates it's 9th Birthday at one of London's premier venues for underground music, E1 Wapping. Normal tickets on this site, £12.50 early entry tickets available...
TravelTravel Weekly

Trafalgar creates ‘gold list’ of travel experiences

Escorted tour operator Trafalgar has created a ‘gold list’ of travel experiences, as an antidote to the government’s red, amber and green traffic light system. The 15 ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ holidays include events that take place every 10 years – such as the Oberammergau passion play in Germany and Floriade Expo flower show in the Netherlands – and rare experiences such as meeting the family of Johnny Cash in New Orleans or viewing the Northern Lights in Finland.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

House in Paradise Brunch & Club Ibiza to London w/ Saffron Stone

Brunch – 2pm-7pm General Admisssion – from 7pm. Venue closes at 2am (times could be extended) *Brunch tickets include a welcome drink and a 2 course brunch menu. House in Paradise has been selling out events across Ibiza and Dubai with a 20-date residency at O Beach Ibiza. Expect fresh house grooves from some of the hottest DJs in the UK & Ibiza and immersive live performances from our talented live musicians. We also have a couple of well-known special guests who will be joining us.
Musicskiddle.com

Abandon Silence x Vicious Creatures: Special Guest+Pentland Park

2:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) The best DJs, drinks and street food every Saturday. Right next to Hackney Wick station. Free before 6pm. £5 - £10 after on the door / via Skiddle. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links...
Musicskiddle.com

BASHMENT VS AFROBEATS - VIP SATURDAYS

9:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 1:00am) Celebrating all things Bashment & Afrobeats we’re bringing non-stop vibes, good energy and all the freshest anthems, all night!. No advance tickets are available to purchase for this event. If you are the promoter for this event, get in touch with Skiddle if you would like to sell tickets direct through Skiddle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy