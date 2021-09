Lunch is the new dinner, and London has some of the best on offer. The last two years have – pardon the pun – given us a renewed appetite for it. There was that time we could dine indoors, but only for business. Hey presto: the work lunch became our favourite new meal. Then we could only eat outdoors, making midday a strong choice for anyone with a flimsy coat. And if you’re hosting a do, lunch has always been king: it’s easier to get a coveted table, and better value too. So here’s our pick of the most special places for that all-important midday meal (or for something more special, see our selection of the best Michelin star lunches in London).