I set out on a journey to the state fair's opening day with a detailed map and a dream: Try at least 10 of the 30 new fair foods.And while I succeeded, my body hates me for it.Here's some of the best, worst and weirdest things I tried this year:Best concept: Nordic Waffles' "Chicken and Macaroni" and "I-Scream" wraps.The former is a spicy drumstick on a bed of mac and cheese, wrapped in a nordic waffle. The latter: An ice cream sandwich on top of a waffle, drizzled with chocolate and topped with kettle corn. It's outrageous and delicious, but...