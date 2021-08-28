Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, TN

Sightseeing In Greene County

Greeneville Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Directions assume starting point is intersection of Main and Depot streets in the Greeneville historic district.) “A WALK WITH THE PRESIDENT”: A walking tour brochure of historical sites is available at the offices of the Greene County Partnership located at 115 Academy St., Greeneville, TN 37743, two blocks east of the intersection. Tours are available April through October. For more information regarding tours of Main Street Tours, call 787-0500.

www.greenevillesun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
Greene County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Greene County, TN
Government
City
Eastview, TN
Greeneville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sightseeing#Appalachian Mountains#Golf#Main And Depot#The Tailor Shop#Cherokee National Forest#Greek Revival#First Presbyterian Church#Union#Confederate#Tusculum Linear#Doak Elementary School#Hardee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
Fox News

Portland moves to ban Texas travel, trade to protest new abortion law

Portland City Council is to consider an emergency resolution this week to ban future travel, goods and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new abortion law. In statement released Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said City Council will hold a vote on the resolution on Wednesday,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy