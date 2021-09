On Friday, August 6th I received an email from Joe Wirt, Director of Affiliate Relations at the California News Publishers Association. The board of directors had voted to allow WEHOville to be re-admitted to the Association. West Hollywood Media Corp. WHMC owned by Henry Scott was expelled by the association for unpaid dues. In the coming week, WEHOville will rejoin be the California News Publishers Association and re-claim its place as an official news organization. We will display the CNPA logo proudly on our site. This was one of the most important steps in cleaning up the mess left behind and moving WEHOville forward.