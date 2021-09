Grassroots organizations in Kazakhstan are taking action with policies for mental disability and one young man's story illustrates the progress made so far. At 25, Aidar is about to embark on a new journey. He is set to take a state exam to get his secondary education diploma, taking him one step closer to his dream of becoming an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. In an interview with Global Voices, Aidar said his plans include applying to a college to study law.