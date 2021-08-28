Pastry Chef Creates 7-Foot Dragon Made Entirely Out Of Chocolate

Pastry has always been created with function in mind. When first conceived, pastries were made to preserve. And while it’s difficult to pinpoint where pastry truly originated, nearly every culture seems to have a version of a dough patty or pie that is filled with meat or fish. According to the BBC, a first-century Roman cookbook, Apicius, included recipes for “pie cases” which were made with flour, water and oil and intended to only be used to preserve the juices and flavors of various meats – they were not eaten. Though they served as savory precedents, the formula of sealing anything in a dough to better the chances of keeping led to becoming a vehicle for sweet fillings: chocolate, creams, fruits and jellies. The next phase of pastry took cues from bread and involved experimenting with batters and leavening agents. This phase, specifically in Europe, was less about practical function and more about fashion and luxury. The more delicate the cakes, and the more “exotic” the ingredients, the more wealth was on display. Different royal courts used pastry to flaunt their new and exotic raw materials, thanks to the work of enslaved people in their vast colonies. Pastries went from being preservation-driven to a status symbol.