240th anniversary of Battle of Eutaw Springs

The public is invited to join in the commemoration events marking the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs taking place on Saturday, Sept. 4 at several different venues near the historical site. There is a patriotic service scheduled at the Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville at 10 a.m., where special presentations will be made. The guest speaker for this portion of the celebration will be J. Bobo, president of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution.