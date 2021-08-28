Cancel
Eutawville, SC

240th anniversary of Battle of Eutaw Springs

By DONNA l. HOLMAN T&D Correspondent
Times and Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to join in the commemoration events marking the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs taking place on Saturday, Sept. 4 at several different venues near the historical site. There is a patriotic service scheduled at the Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville at 10 a.m., where special presentations will be made. The guest speaker for this portion of the celebration will be J. Bobo, president of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution.

