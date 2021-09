East Tennessee State entered the 2019 season with high expectation after a strong 2019 season. The Buccaneers faltered and went 4-7. Because of that, expectations were varied coming into the spring season. The Buccaneers had a solid season at 4-2 and was in the hunt for the league title, defeating conference winner VMI. The Buccaneers will be a factor in the SoCon title race this year.