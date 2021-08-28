Cancel
Getting healthy after heart attack may add over 7 years to life

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago

Heart attack survivors could gain more than seven healthy years of life if they take the right medications and improve their lifestyle, new research estimates.

Unfortunately, studies have found, heart attack survivors rarely get optimal control over their risk factors.

The new research echoes that evidence: Of more than 3,200 patients, only 2% had their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar under good control one year after their heart attack or heart procedure.

Overall, 65% still had high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, while 40% had high blood pressure. Things looked just as bad when it came to lifestyle -- with 79% of patients being overweight or obese, and 45% not getting enough exercise.

It all points to major missed opportunities, the researchers said.

Using a mathematical model, they estimated that if study patients' risk factors were being optimally controlled, they could gain 7.4 extra years free of a heart attack or stroke.

Why were so many patients falling short of treatment goals? It's likely a combination of things, said researcher Tinka Van Trier, of Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Most patients were, in fact, on medication, including drugs to control cholesterol and blood pressure, or to prevent blood clots.

But they may not have been on the optimal doses or combinations of medication, Van Trier said.

And then there were the lifestyle factors, she said -- which can have a particular impact on blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Van Trier presented the findings this week at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, being held online. Studies released at meetings are generally considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist who was not involved in the research, said it begs an important question.

"Why aren't we being more aggressive in risk factor control?" said Freeman, who directs cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

Like Van Trier, he said that simply being on medication may not be enough: When patients' numbers are not where they should be, Freeman said, adjustments to medication doses and combinations may be necessary.

Just as important, though, is exercise, a healthy diet and weight management. Freeman encourages patients to move toward a plant-based diet, high in foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and fiber-rich grains.

Cardiac rehabilitation programs are where people can find help. Those programs can be prescribed in the aftermath of a heart attack, so that patients can have supervised exercise and, often, other services -- such as nutrition advice and help with quitting smoking and stress reduction.

"I'm an enormous fan of cardiac rehab," said Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association.

After a heart attack, he explained, people can be fearful about exercise, depressed, or feel like it's "too late" to do anything about their cardiovascular health.

"Cardiac rehab gets patients into a monitored setting where they can learn to trust their bodies again," Lloyd-Jones said.

There are also resources outside of cardiac rehab. Van Trier advised patients to talk to their doctor about any help they need with quitting smoking or referral to a dietitian for help with nutrition and weight loss. Doctors may also be able to recommend community exercise programs, she said.

As for medications, Lloyd-Jones said patients should always bring any concerns to their doctor: If you're worried about a potential side effect, talk to your doctor rather than stopping a medication.

Family support is always key, all three experts said.

It's easier for patients to eat better, exercise or refrain from smoking when someone else is in it with them, Freeman said. And if the whole family is making healthy choices, he noted, everyone's heart health will benefit.

More Information

The American Heart Association has more on life after a heart attack.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Stop Doing This Now or Risk a Heart Attack, Says CDC

You can picture yourself having a heart attack—but why not instead prevent yourself from having one. "Several health conditions, your lifestyle, and your age and family history can increase your risk for heart disease and heart attack," says the CDC. "These are called risk factors. About half of all Americans have at least one of the three key risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. You can lower your chances of having future health problems following a heart attack with these steps"—read on for each one, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weight Lossbelmarrahealth.com

Had a Heart Attack? You Might Want to Do Everything in Your Power to Avoid a Second

No one wants a first a heart attack. Thankfully, most people survive one. But surviving a second is a heck of a lot more unlikely. About 805,000 people in the United States suffer a heart attack each year that is typically treated effectively with medication or surgery. About a quarter of those heart attacks, however, are a person’s second. When a second one hits, there’s a 50 percent chance it’ll be a killer.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Eight predictors of upper gastrointestinal bleeding after heart attack

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified eight primary factors that increase the risk of a common bleeding complication after heart attack. Some of these factors are already known, but using machine learning techniques, the researchers have found additional predictors, such as smoking, blood pressure and blood glucose. The...
HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Is Your Heart Health At Risk?

Even before the pandemic forced most of us indoors and out of our gym routines, only 20% of Americans were following the American Heart Association’s weekly exercise guidelines for heart. health: 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week plus muscle-strengthening exercise two times a week. But if you haven’t quite...
HealthMedicalXpress

Smoking cessation after a heart attack linked with improved mood

Smokers with depression at the time of a heart attack who quit smoking are more likely to improve their mood than those who continue the habit. That's the finding of research presented at ESC Congress 2021. Smoking and depression often go hand-in-hand, and both are considered risk factors for a...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Flu jab after heart attack should become standard care

Influenza vaccination reduces the risk of all-cause death, myocardial infarction, or stent thrombosis at 12 months in hospitalized patients with myocardial infarction or high-risk coronary disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2021. During influenza epidemics more people die from cardiovascular...
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Man gets life back after knee surgery

When a system works as designed and allows someone to provide the highest level of service, it can bring immense satisfaction, especially when it enables someone to help another human being improve their quality of life. Recently, a Klickitat County man was in dire need. He had debilitating knee problems...
HealthNews4Jax.com

Are you hurting your heart? Don’t risk it!

Even before the pandemic forced most of us indoors and out of our gym routines, only 20% of Americans were following the American heart association’s weekly exercise guidelines for heart health: 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week plus muscle-strengthening exercise two times a week. But if you haven’t quite...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...

