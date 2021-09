Even before little ones sprout their first tooth, it’s a good idea for parents to start a brushing routine to get their baby into the habit of good oral hygiene. There are several brushes that help soothe babies who are teething and don’t require the use of toothpaste. Using a damp washcloth and gently stroking the gums helps to remove bacteria. But once the first tiny tooth makes its way through the gums, it’s time to start brushing for real. Adult toothpaste should not be used for little ones since whitening and cavity-fighting ingredients can be harmful to a child. There...