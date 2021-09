WEST FARGO —The West Fargo Police Department has learned of a scam caller contacting residents using the phone number 701-557-7371. The caller claims to be Lieutenant David Gilmore from the West Fargo Police Department. In the scam, residents are told they failed to appear for court and the only way to resolve the case is to leave their residences and go to the West Fargo Police Department immediately. The scammer also knows the addresses of the residents being contacted.